



In the episode 4 of the EPL Talk Podcast, we have a unique interview with Richard Beresh, one of the main producers and maestros behind the new soccer video game “2006 FIFA World Cup” from Electronic Arts. As well as being an avid soccer fan, Beresh now lives in Canada and discusses many interesting topics such as how video games have influenced soccer on TV, how working on video games has changed the way he watches matches on television, some of the amazing new features in the newest video game title, and more. Whether you’re a video gamer or not, this is a fascinating interview.