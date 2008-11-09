



In episode three, EPL Talk interviews soccer legend Ray Hudson. Ray played for Newcastle United and the Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the 1970s. During the last decade, he’s been the manager of DC United and the Miami Fusion, while more recently he’s been a color commentator for GolTV and co-host of GolTV’s “American Soccer” TV program. Always fascinating to listen to, Ray discusses the differences between playing in England in the 1970s versus today’s Premiership, plus his preference between watching the EPL and La Liga, and much more.