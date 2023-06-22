The Premier League Summer Series is bringing EPL clubs to US cities this summer. And now we know who will be calling the games for NBC Sports.

Rebecca Lowe will host the pre- and post-match coverage for each game, with pitch-side coverage that will also feature Robbie Earle, Tim Howard and Stephen Warnock.

Joe Speight and Daniel Mann will call each game live on-location. Earle, Howard, and Warnock will be joined by Danny Higginbotham for match analysis. Alex Aljoe will handle the in-match reporting.

Every game, and all studio coverage will stream live on Peacock. The final two matches of the series on July 30 will also be simulcast on USA Network and NBC, respectively. The full Summer Series schedule is listed below.

Premier League Summer Series Schedule

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, July 22

7:00 PM – Chelsea vs Brighton – Philadelphia – Peacock

Sunday, July 23

4:00 PM – Fulham vs Brentford – Philadelphia – Peacock

7:00 PM – Newcastle vs Aston Villa – Philadelphia – Peacock

Wednesday, July 26

5:30 PM – Brentford vs Brighton – Atlanta – Peacock

7:00 PM – Fulham vs Aston Villa – Orlando – Peacock

8:15 PM – Chelsea vs Newcastle – Atlanta – Peacock

Friday, July 28

7:30 PM – Brighton vs Newcastle – New Jersey – Peacock

Sunday, July 30

12:00 PM – Aston Villa vs Brentford – Maryland (DC) – USA, Peacock

2:45 PM – Chelsea vs Fulham – Philadelphia – NBC, Peacock

For the latest info on TV listings and tickets, including all the summer friendlies in the US, visit our Upcoming Matches and Summer Friendlies pages.