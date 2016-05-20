In our Portugal: Euro 2016 team preview, we’ve compiled the team’s schedule and squad, as well as predicting how far the team will go in the tournament. Plus, we pinpoint the players to look out for.

Portugal: Euro 2016 team preview

Manager: Fernando Santos

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal: Euro 2016 team preview: Fixtures:

Tuesday, June 14

Portugal vs. Iceland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, June 18

Portugal vs. Austria, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, June 22

Hungary vs. Portugal, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Portugal: Euro 2016 team preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rui Patrício (Sporting CP), Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Eduardo (Dínamo Zagreb).

Defenders: Vieirinha (Wolfsburg), Cédric (Southampton), Pepe (Real Madrid), Ricardo Carvalho (Monaco), Bruno Alves (Fenerbahçe), José Fonte (Southampton), Eliseu (Benfica), Raphael Guerreiro (Lorient).

Midfielders: William Carvalho (Sporting CP), Danilo Pereira (Porto), João Moutinho (Monaco), Renato Sanches (Benfica), Adrien Silva (Sporting CP), André Gomes (Valencia), João Mário (Sporting CP).

Forwards: Rafa Silva (Braga), Ricardo Quaresma (Beşiktaş), Nani (Fenerbahçe), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Éder (Lille).

Portugal: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

After losing 1-0 on home soil to Albania early in the qualifying group, few would have anticipated Portugal to be in such high spirits ahead of Euro 2016. But manager Santos, who replaced Paulo Bento in the aftermath of the aforementioned nadir, steadied the ship and instilled some overdue steel into this group.

Indeed, despite boasting the most feared attacker in the competition in Ronaldo, this is not a Selecao side that places a great onus on their forward forays. Santos has stuck to the blueprint he used to push Greece into the knockout stages of the last two major tournaments, with defensive structure his modus operandi.

His impact has been evident, with seven wins in a row—all by a one-goal margin—following the Albania defeat. A 1-0 loss in a friendly to Bulgaria showed the dangers of opting for such an approach, although they have got the better of Belgium and Italy in the last year. They’re certainly much more of a threat than they were at the 2014 World Cup.

And for all the pragmatism instilled, there are aesthetic facets to Portugal. Ronaldo is an obvious persistent threat, while Joao Mario has been the standout player in the Portuguese top flight this season. Youngsters Willliam Carvalho and Bernardo Silva, having shone at the Under-21 tournament last summer, are also players ready to make an impression on the big stage.

It’ll be fascinating to see how Santos sets the defence up, with 38-year-old Ricardo Carvalho still a likely starter. The manager will surely consider using the energy of Danilo Pereira and 18-year-old Renato Sanches, recently snapped up by Bayern Munich, to protect him and fellow veteran Pepe.

The plan seems to be a clear one: stay compact, soak up pressure and hope Ronaldo, or one of these burgeoning tyros, can produce enough for Portugal to come through matches. It’s a plan Santos has used to great effect in the past and provided he can get more illustrious players to buy into this method again on the big stage, it could be effective once again this summer.

Portugal: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo – While Ronaldo’s statistics under the tutelage of Rafael Benitez were impressive earlier in the season for Real Madrid, since new boss Zinedine Zidane took over at the Santiago Bernabeu the Portugal skipper has been seriously good.

Goals are inevitable when it comes to the 31-year-old and regardless of where Santos deploys him, he’ll be a menace. However, Ronaldo has shown in the latter stages of 2015-16 that he still possesses the dynamism, dribbling ability and energy to have a more profound effect on matches instead of simply being the man to stick the ball in the back of the net.

This tournament will see the former Manchester United man become the all-time leading appearance-maker for Portugal ahead of Luis Figo. If he can produce some performances befitting of that achievement, then he can inspire his nation to a deep run in the competition.

Portugal: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Semi-Finals – You can see Santos’ template, especially with Ronaldo as the difference-maker, working in France when games will be tight. While they may not have much else in terms of a goalscoring threat, the captain relishes responsibility and will be supported by a selection of youthful, energetic team-mates.

Portugal have made it to the final four at least in three of the last four Euros, a run this squad is capable of replicating.

