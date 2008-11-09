



In episode 32 of the EPL Talk Podcast, we feature interviews with ESPN Soccernet columnist and famed author Phil Ball (pictured right), and BBC Sport interactive football editor Howard Nurse. Ball previews the upcoming Chelsea against Barcelona match, and shares his expertise on La Liga by discussing how different the game is in Spain versus England, his opinion regarding the David Beckham transfer saga and how popular the Spanish league is around the world, especially the USA. The interview with Howard Nurse focuses on what his role is like running the football section for BBC Sport, possibly the most visited soccer web site on earth. Nurse discusses all of the work that goes on behind the scenes, his recent acquisition of Kevin Nolan to write the weekly football column, whether the Panorama story has negatively impacted his journalist’s access to managers, and how competitive it is between BBC Sport and SkySports. Plus we wrap up with a reflection of the past weekend’s action from the Premiership and we give you a chance to win two soccer T-shirts.