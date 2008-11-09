



In episode 71, Peter Hargitay (special adviser to FIFA President Sepp Blatter) responds to the allegations made against him and FIFA from the recent interview with Andrew Jennings. Plus, Hargitay answers questions on many FIFA-related topics such as Jack Warner, FIFA’s new headquarters, why FIFA’s offices were raided by Swiss fraud police in 2005 and whether he agreed with Sepp Blatter’s comment that women should wear tighter shorts. Besides the interview, we also discuss the latest headlines from the English Premier League including Alexi Lalas’s criticism.