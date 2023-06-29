A Peacock promo code can help unlock a significant helping of content. In addition to the live sports offerings, Peacock is notable for its movies and TV shows. Programs such as The Office and Yellowstone are exclusive to Peacock and are both critically acclaimed.

However, for sports, NBC’s paid streaming platform is essential. You can watch exclusive MLB and NFL games, rounds of golf, motorsports and more. Peacock has made a push to be more of a sports hub regardless of people’s favorite options.

Still, soccer is a major component of what Peacock does. In addition to exclusive Premier League games, Peacock is also a tool that subscribers can use to watch the World Cup. For example, every game of the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup is available on Peacock. Granted, games are only available in Spanish, as FOX holds the English-language rights. Yet, it is still a great option.

With that tournament coming up, and an exciting Premier League campaign just around the corner, a Peacock promo is more opportune than ever. With a base fee of $4.99, there is an annual plan of $49.99. If you are thinking about adding Peacock to your portfolio, you can make it so you only pay $20 for the entire year. But hurry, this is only for a limited time.

Peacock promo code makes service $20 for the year

Here’s how to get Peacock for $20 for one year:

Activate the deal Click ‘Pick a plan’ Toggle to ‘Annual plan,’ then choose Peacock Premium Click on the ‘Have a promo code’ button Enter promo code: N2TEWDZZ Enter your payment and contact details

The $30 off Peacock using this promo code is a 60% savings compared to what subscribers would normally pay with the monthly plan. Generally, $20 would get four months of Peacock. For that price, you can get Peacock for the entire year.

This does not require you to be a subscriber to any other service like Comcast. In fact, it is great savings for Comcast users that are losing their included subscription to Peacock.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto