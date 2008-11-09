



Episode 18 features an interview with Paul Oakenfold, the world’s most famous DJ who has opened for Madonna and U2, played the Great Wall of China and invented trance music. But what most people don’t realize is that he’s also a huge football fan. Listen to the interview to discover what teams he supports, what famous stadium he named his recording studio after, what he thinks of the TV coverage of the English Premiership in North America, and his opinions on Manchester United, and much more. Paul’s latest album, entitled “A Lively Mind,” is now available on Maverick Records.