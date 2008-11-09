



In episode 51, we feature an interview with Paul Dempsey, the lead presenter from Setanta Sports plus an interview with Konami about the Pro Evolution Soccer 2007 video game. In the interview with Dempsey, the Irishman discusses the comparisons between boxing and soccer, how big the Premiership is in Ireland, what it was like working at Sky Sports from 1989 to 2006, insight into how Setanta will be covering Premiership matches different than Sky, and some of the interesting events that happened behind-the-scenes at the PFA Awards, which Dempsey has hosted for nearly the past decade.