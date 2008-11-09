



Episode 16 of the EPL Talk Podcast features an interview with Paul Crowder, co-director of “Once In A Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos” documentary. Crowder discusses the parallels between the Cosmos of the 1970s and the Chelsea of today, his favorite football memories, some of the most remarkable Cosmos stories, what it’s like watching the Premiership and World Cup on TV in the United States, and much more.