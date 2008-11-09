



Episode 46 features an interview with Patrick Barclay, one of the top football journalists in England and the football correspondent for The Sunday Telegraph newspaper. Barclay discusses many topics including what improvements can be made in the game, what he thinks England’s chances are of winning a World Cup in his lifetime, what it’s like to be a football journalist, his views on Jose Mourinho, and his favorite football interviews of all time. Plus the episode provides you with the latest news from the Premiership and much more.