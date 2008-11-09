In episode two, EPL Talk interviews Fox Soccer Channel’s Nick Webster. Best known as the Brit co-host on Super Saturday Plus, Nick discusses several interesting topics, including: what his opinion is about GolTV and their recent acquisition of the Arsenal TV and Liverpool TV rights, which celebrities are avid fans of FSC, what the chances are of Fox picking up La Liga next season, and insight into Fox’s new Passport to Germany show. Plus, hear Nick describe what he did before Fox Soccer Channel, what new programming FSC may have on the horizon, and what his feelings are regarding controversial Fox personality Max Bretos. [Enhanced Audio]