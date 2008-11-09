Episode 13 features an interview with Nick Geber, the co-host of Fox Football Friday and World Soccer Daily. During the interview, Nick talks about Allen Hopkins, what type of impact the US getting knocked out the World Cup will have on soccer in America, his views regarding Dave O’Brien and other World Cup commentators, his most memorable moments on World Soccer Daily, how he met Steven Cohen and much more.
