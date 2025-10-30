Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Report:

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
    EDITORS’ PICKS
    San Diego FC coach makes final decision on Chucky Lozano’s future ahead of MLS playoffs

    San Diego FC coach makes final decision on Chucky Lozano’s future ahead of MLS playoffs

    Ahead of the 2025 MLS playoffs against the Portland Timbers, San Diego FC coach Mikey Varas has made a final decision in Hirving “Chucky” Lozano's future on the team.

    Report: Lamine Yamal makes important career decision amid Barcelona injury concerns

    Report: Lamine Yamal makes important career decision amid Barcelona injury concerns

    Despite dealing with physical issues for some time, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal seems to have a clear plan for how to handle them.

    Angola’s fee to play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in November reportedly revealed

    Angola’s fee to play against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in November reportedly revealed

    As part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of its independence, the fee Angola paid to face Lionel Messi’s Argentina has reportedly been revealed.

    Manchester United boss Amorim issues warning over Lisandro Martínez’s comeback after long injury layoff

    Manchester United boss Amorim issues warning over Lisandro Martínez’s comeback after long injury layoff

    After clinching a winning strike, Manchester United received the important comeback of Lisandro Martinez. Nonetheless, coach Ruben Amorim issued a strong warning to the Argentine center back following his prolonged injury absence.

    World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

    World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

    Better Collective Logo