By Josh Harris.

Nickname: Magpies, or the Toon.

City: Located in Newcastle, in the north east of England.

Newcastle United were founded in 1892. St James’ Park has been the home of Newcastle United throughout the club’s history and has hosted international and Olympic Games events. The stadium has a capacity of over 50,000 and is known as one of the finest football stadia in the United Kingdom.

The colors of Newcastle’s home kit is black and white stripes, which have been the colors for most of the club’s history. The colors were brought into the home strip since 1894 as the reserve team wore the stripy kit before the kit was transformed into the senior team.

Arch-enemy: The Toon have a fierce rivalry with Sunderland. The two cities are just ten miles apart situated in the north east of England. The first competitive meeting between the two sides was played in 1888 in a FA Cup tie. The fixture is known as the Tyne and Wear derby.

Famous Players: Notable Newcastle United players from past and present are Jimmy Lawrence – most appearances (496), Frank Hudspeth, Frank Clark, Shay Given, Bobby Mitchell, Alan Shearer, Rob Lee, Peter Beardsley, Nolberto Solano, Jimmy Milburn, Hughie Gallacher and Malcolm MacDonald.

Honors: In their history, Newcastle United have won the First Division four times, the Championship three times and the Northern League three times. They have won six FA Cups, two FA Youth Cups and an FA Community Shield. In Europe, the Magpies have won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and the UEFA Intertoto Cup once.

Fun Fact: Newcastle United have spent more than 80 seasons in the top-flight.

Your browser does not support iframes.