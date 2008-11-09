Episode 65 features an interview with Tim Glynne-Jones from MyFootballClub.co.uk. The former BBC Match of the Day Magazine editor explains how football fans can sign up to buy a Football League team and vote on which players should play and in what formation. The new web site may revolutionize the way football clubs are owned in the future. Glynne-Jones answers all of your questions about how it’ll work. Plus we get an opportunity to speak with EPL Talk Correspondent Kevin Jones about the fate of Leeds United. We discuss the final Premiership weekend of the season, and you can hear news about this weekend’s inaugural episode of the EPL Talk Show.
