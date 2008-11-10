Episode 92 features 10 minutes of Premier League news and an interview with Tim Glynne-Jones from MyFootballClub who announced this week the purchase of a non-league club, Ebbsfleet United. In the episode, the news includes Walt Disney World in talks with Derby County, Steve Bruce going to Wigan Athletic, the Premier League expanding overseas into China and Michel Platini putting his foot in his mouth again.
