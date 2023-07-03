With a market valuation of $3 trillion, Apple, the streaming provider of MLS, is the world’s largest company. Of course, Apple does much more than just MLS. However, after reaching the height of $3 trillion, Apple dipped dramatically. Much of that was due to worrisome investors.

Supply chain issues in China massively hampered profits at the end of 2022. Traditionally, the end of the year is the busiest and most profitable time for Apple’s production. The megacompany powered through that phase, and it was aided by adding production in India.

Now, Apple has a slew of products lined up for the next several years. For example, the Apple Vision Pro should launch in 2024. Even though it is expensive at an estimated $3,499 per unit, it is sure to be a hit among tech-savvy audiences. For the soccer fan, maybe Apple and MLS can incorporate something.

AppleInsider found a note from investment firm Wedbush that says Apple’s valuation maybe even more than its current $3 trillion.

“We believe Apple’s fair valuation could be in the $3.5 trillion range with a bull case $4 trillion valuation by FY25,” the note said.

Apple, biggest company in the world, can help MLS

Even though its streaming partner is the global star, MLS is still fighting for increased popularity in the diluted world of soccer leagues. Although Messi’s arrival is making worldwide headlines, the league still trails the majority of top European leagues.

Still, MLS Season Pass is succeeding in terms of Apple’s investment. The platform is getting ready to hit a quota of subscriptions that Apple is pleased with. There are no hard numbers on how many people subscribe to MLS Season Pass.

Regardless, Apple comfortably being the world’s biggest company is a good sign for the 10-year deal it signed with MLS ahead of the 2023 season.

