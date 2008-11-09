



In episode 72, the feature guest is Mike Ingham, the famous BBC football commentator who has commentated on England around the world, and some of the biggest matches in the game of soccer. During this rare interview, Ingham discusses his memories of working with legends Peter Jones and Bryon Butler and shares his memories of the first football match he commentated on. Ingham also discusses candidly his thoughts on the plight of the England national team, how England would have been different under Brian Clough, Ingham’s favorite football grounds to commentate from, his stint as a Radio 1 disc jockey and much more.