



Episode 11 features an interview with Max Bretos from Fox Soccer Channel. During the interview, Max divulges what one of his great passions is outside of soccer (you’ll never guess what it is), how he got into soccer, his first memory of a World Cup, his dream commentary match and talks more about the new show from Fox Soccer Channel, Ticket To Germany. Plus, there’s a chance to win a copy of the World Soccer Winning Eleven 9 video game and an EPL Talk T-shirt.