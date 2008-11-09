



Episode 85 features an interview with Martin Prothero, senior vice president of football for Umbro, the world famous kit manufacturer. During the interview, Prothero answers all of your questions on the topics of how early Umbro works on a kit design, how the company differentiates against Adidas and Nike, his thoughts on the metatarsal injuries and why they seem to be so prevalent, why Umbro is the manufacturer for so many Premier League clubs this season compared to last season and much more.