



Episode 44 of the EPL Talk Podcast features interviews with Reading goalkeeper Marcus Hahnemann and Minnesota Sports Radio Producer Russ Schouweiler. Hahnemann discusses many topics include Alan Pardew’s departure from West Ham United, how Eddie Johnson settled in at Reading, Hahnemann’s high points and low points of the season thus far, his favorite ground in the Premiership and more. Schouweiler, meanwhile, talks about his passion for Manchester United, what their Carrington Training Centre is like, which players Ferguson should buy in the transfer window and how it feels being a soccer supporter in Minnesota.