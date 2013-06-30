By Josh Harris.

Nickname: Red Devils.

City: Located in Stratford, outside the city limits of Manchester.

Manchester United were founded in 1878. United play at Old Trafford, a 75,000 seater stadium that has been their home since 1910.

The Red Devils wear red shirts, white shorts and black socks, a color combination that they have worn for most of their history.

Arch-enemy: Other than the big rivalry with Manchester City, United have other rivalries with Arsenal – due to the amount of times the two clubs have competed for league titles over the years, especially with the two managers in charge (Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger), Liverpool – due to the competition between the two cities during the industrial Revolution, Leeds United – due to the Wars of the Roses that was fought between the House of Lancaster and the House of York with Manchester United representing Lancashire and Leeds representing Yorkshire.

Many people may have heard of the Busby Babes, or Matt Busby, due to the Munich Air Disaster from 1958 when Busby (manager of Manchester United at the time) and his team were on an aircraft on the way back from a European Cup quarter-final victory against Red Star Belgrade. The plane crashed when attempting to take off after refueling in Munich, Germany. The plane had Manchester United players on board, eight of who died – George Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Colman, Duncan Edwards, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor and Billy Whelan. Others were also injured. Matt Busby was one of the most successful managers in United’s history, having won the First Division five times and FA Cup twice at the club. He was also the first manager to win the European Cup with an English team.

Famous Players: Notable Manchester United players are Bobby Charlton, Denis Law, Jack Rowley, Wayne Rooney, George Best, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Brian Kidd, Brian Robson, Bill Foulkes, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Gary Pallister.

Honors: Manchester United have a very large trophy cabinet, having won the First Division and Premier League 20 times, the Second Division twice, the FA Cup 11 times, the League Cup four times and the FA Charity/Community Shield 19 times. They have also won European competitions such as the European Cup/UEFA Champions League three times, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup once, and the UEFA Super Cup once. They have even won the Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup once each.

Fun Fact: Sir Alex Ferguson is the most honored and longest-serving manager in the club’s history.