By Josh Harris.

Nickname: The Reds

City: Located in Liverpool.

Liverpool were formed in 1892 and have played at Anfield ever since.

The club wore blue and white shirt colors for the first four years of its existence, before adopting the color red.

Originally used by Everton before moving to Goodison Park, Anfield has been Liverpool’s home since 1892. The capacity of the stadium at the time was only 20,000, although only 100 spectators watched Liverpool’s first match at Anfield.

In 1906 the banked stand at one end of the ground was formally renamed the Spion Kop after a hill in KwaZulu-Natal. The hill was the site of the Battle of Spion Kop in the Second Boer War, where over 300 men of the Lancashire Regiment died, many of them from Liverpool. At its peak, the stand could hold 28,000 spectators and was one of the largest single-tier stands in the world. Many stadia in England had stands named after Spion Kop, but Anfield’s was the largest of them at the time; it could hold more supporters than some entire football grounds.

Anfield could accommodate more than 60,000 supporters at its peak, and had a capacity of 55,000 until the 1990s. The Taylor Report and Premier League regulations obliged Liverpool to convert Anfield to an all-seater stadium in time for the 1993–94 season, reducing the capacity to 45,276. The findings of the Taylor Report precipitated the redevelopment of the Kemlyn Road Stand, which was rebuilt in 1992, coinciding with the centenary of the club, and is now known as the Centenary Stand. An extra tier was added to the Anfield Road end in 1998, which further increased the capacity of the ground but gave rise to problems when it was opened. A series of support poles and stanchions were inserted to give extra stability to the top tier of the stand after movement of the tier was reported at the start of the 1999–2000 season.

Arch-Enemies: Liverpool’s rivals are Everton, in which they contest in the Merseyside derby. The derby stems from the formation and dispute with Everton officials and the then owners of Anfield. Liverpool’s rivalry with Manchester United is viewed as a manifestation of the cities’ competition during the Industrial Revolution of the 19th century. The rivalry between the clubs intensified during the 1960s, after Manchester United became the first English team to win the European Cup in 1968, an achievement surpassed by Liverpool’s four European Cup victories in the 1970s and 1980s. Manchester United started to dominate English football during the 1990s, making the rivalry all the more intense.

Honors: Liverpool have won 18 First Division titles, four Second Division titles, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, 15 Charity Shields/FA Community Shields, five UEFA Champions Leagues, three UEFA Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

Famous Players: Notable Liverpool greats include Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Steven Gerrard, Ian Callaghan, Ian Rush, Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, Jamie Carragher, Phil Neal, Ray Clemence, Emlyn Hughes, Tommy Smith, Bruce Grobbelaar and Alan Hansen.

Fun Fact: Liverpool have accumulated more top-flight wins than any other English team.

Your browser does not support iframes.