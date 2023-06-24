The LaLiga 2023/24 campaign is all set to get going in August.

The season openers take place on the weekend of August 11-13th, with ESPN once again providing exclusive coverage in English and Spanish for views in the US.

Key games from the first matchday include reigning champions FC Barcelona visiting Getafe, and Real Madrid away to Bilbao.

Europa League winners Sevilla host Valencia, while Granada, Alavés, and far-flung Las Palmas all make their returns to the first division.

Exact dates and times are still to be determined, but expect most games each weekend to be available on ESPN Deportes in addition to every game on ESPN+.

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

LaLiga 2023/24 Opening Weekend Games

Almería vs Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid vs Granada

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna

Sevilla vs Valencia

Las Palmas vs Mallorca

Getafe vs Barcelona

Villarreal vs Real Betis

Real Sociedad vs Girona

Cádiz vs Deportivo Alavés

In addition to the opening match day, some other juicy fixtures highlight the season.

The first El Clásico of the season sees Barcelona play host to Real Madrid on the weekend of October 29th. Real Madrid hosts the massive clash towards the end of the season, on April 21st.

Barça-Atléti matchups are set for the weekends of December 3rd and March 17th. The Madrid Derby, between Real and Atlético, takes place on September 24th and February 4th.

The weekend of May 26th sees the season wrap up with Sevilla-Barça, Sociedad-Atléti, and Real Madrid-Betis amongst the last day of fixtures.

Valencia, twenty years ago, were the last club besides FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid or Real Madrid to win the title. Can someone finally break through and end the dominance of Barcelona and the capital? We’ll just have to wait and see how the season plays out.

Photo: Imago