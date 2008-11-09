



Episode 49 features an interview with Kevin McCarra, the chief football correspondent for The Guardian newspaper and one of the expert analysts on The Guardian’s Football Weekly Podcast. During the exclusive interview, McCarra discusses his thoughts on Chelsea’s chances of winning the Premiership and Champions League titles, his thoughts on British tabloids and how much of their stories are fact versus fiction, why The Guardian’s blog and podcasts are so unique, how the quality of Premiership managers compares to other leagues, and much more.