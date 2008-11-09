Episode 20 of the EPL Talk Podcast features an exclusive interview with Joseph Scotti, executive vice-president at ITVN. Scotti discusses how soccer fans in the United States can watch the Setanta Sports network over a broadband connection, and enjoy high-quality video of many of the 2006/2007 Premiership matches. Scotti answers your technical questions, hints at possible programming additions in the future, and discusses the Internet Protocol TV technology that makes ITVN possible.