



Episode 62 features an interview with John Williams, author and director of the Sir Norman Chester Centre for Football Research. During the interview, Williams shares his thoughts on the recent crowd trouble involving English fans in Europe, whether he thinks safe standing could work in England, his memories of travelling with England fans in Spain during the 1982 World Cup, his thoughts about the new ownership of Liverpool FC, plus much more. We also discuss the exciting news about a new video podcast project involving Ray Hudson.