



Episode 103 of the EPL Talk Podcast features an exclusive interview with Jim White from The Daily Telegraph. Plus, The Gaffer includes his thoughts on the Chelsea and Manchester United match and why he’s outraged. In the interview with Jim White, the writer discusses how he practically grew up on Old Trafford. Plus he shares his views on the state of grassroots football in England, how the experience of covering football has changed due to the impact of the Internet, how the current Man United side compares to the great sides of the past and much more.