



Episode 54 features an interview with Jeff Winter, the former Premiership referee. Jeff shares his opinions about controversial topics such as the recent Man United and Lille match, as well as offering his insight regarding video technology and its place in the game of soccer. Jeff also answers questions from you, the listeners, and talks about his some of his most memorable memories as one of the top referees. Plus, later on in the episode we speak with Brian Koski regarding the exciting developments in the Championship League, and we also offer you a chance to win a copy of Jeff Winter’s book.