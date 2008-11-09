Episode 29 features an interview with soccer writer Jeff Rusnak. If you’re not familiar with Jeff, you’ll remember his name after this interview as he shares his wisdom about the Premiership, the state of American soccer and how the game is perceived in the US. Rusnak goes into detail about the differences between La Liga and the Premiership, whether he believes soccer TV networks like Fox Soccer Channel and GolTV will thrive, and why Tevez and Mascherano are having difficulties at West Ham United, plus much more. Read Rusnak’s column about soccer appears every Sunday in the South Florida Sun-Sentinel at http://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports