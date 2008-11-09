



Episode 55 features an interview with Watford’s American defender, Jay DeMerit. A rising star, DeMerit discusses what the mood is like in the Watford squad right now, whether he feels his chances of making the U.S. national team have been hampered by playing in England, what career he almost got into if it wasn’t for football, the most impressive ground he’s played at in the Premiership, and much more. Also in this episode, we hear from London EPL Talk Correspondent Kevin Jones who discusses what football can learn from rugby both on and off the pitch, and much more.