



In episode 27 of the EPL Talk Podcast, we speak with writer Jamie Trecker who discusses his childhood watching football in Scotland, divulges background on his career as a professional writer, the state of U.S. soccer, his thoughts on the next US manager, differences between interviewing U.S. and European soccer players, and his thoughts on the Premiership season thus far. Trecker also discusses what the experience was like blogging from the World Cup, how the 2006 World Cup compared to previous tournaments, a preview of what’ll be in his next book about his experiences at the World Cup in Germany, whether the Champions League is more entertaining than the World Cup, and how American sports journalists and their knowledge and respect of soccer has progressed over the past 20 years. Interestingly, Trecker paints a picture of what a typical week is like for a soccer journalist such as himself, and he reveals how many matches he watches a week and his extensive database he has to help him stay on top of the game.