In our Iceland: Euro 2016 team preview, we look ahead to the team’s squad and schedule as well as a prediction on how far they’ll advance in the competition, and more.

Managers: Lars Lagerback and Heimir Hallgrimsson

Captain: Aron Gunnarsson

Iceland: Euro 2016 team preview: Fixtures:

Tuesday, June 14

Portugal vs. Iceland, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, June 18

Iceland vs. Hungary, Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, June 22

Iceland vs. Austria, Noon, ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

SEE MORE: Schedule of Euro 2016 games on US TV and streaming

Iceland: Euro 2016 team preview: Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannes Halldorsson (Bodo/Glimt), Ogmundur Kristinsson (Hammarby), Ingvar Jonsson (Sandefjord).

Defenders: Ari Skulason (OB), Hordur Magnusson (Cesena), Hjortur Hermannsson (PSV Eindhoven), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Krasnodar), Kari Arnason (Malmo), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Lokeren), Birkir Sævarsson (Hammarby), Haukur Heidar Hauksson (AIK).

Midfielders: Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff), Theodor Elmar Bjarnason (AGF), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Norrkoping), Birkir Bjarnason (Basel), Johann Gudmundsson (Charlton), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Molde), Runar Mar Sigurjonsson (Sundsvall).

Forwards : Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Nantes), Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Kaiserslautern).

Iceland: Euro 2016 team preview: Overview:

Regardless of what transpires in terms of the results they pick up on the field in France this summer, Iceland will make history when they kick-off their campaign at Euro 2016.

With just 323,000 people residing on the Nordic island, in terms of population they are the smallest country to ever feature at these championships. However, they’ve shown with their startling development in recent years that they shouldn’t be taken lightly by anyone in France, with Lagerback and Hallgrimsson formulating an extremely capable football team.

Indeed, lets not forget that had they not run into a talented Croatia team in 2014 this is a country that would have qualified for the World Cup. For this tournament, no playoffs were needed, as Strakarnir Okkar—translated as “Our Boys”—were outstanding in a very testing pool.

Their most memorable results included a 3-0 win over Turkey and 2-1 win over the Czech Republic—both on home soil—while they also completed a stunning double over the Netherlands, with no goals conceded against the side who finished in third spot at the last World Cup. It’s clear they have the players to do some damage in Group F.

Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson may be the star man and an irreplaceable creator, although there are a lot of excellent players elsewhere in the squad. Alfred Finnbogason is an awkward centre-forward, Gunnarsson does the dirty work in midfield while out on the left flank Johann Gudmundsson seems to save his best displays for the national side.

Of course, some injuries or suspensions could potentially derail their effort, as depth is not something afforded to Lagerback and Hallgrimsson. Nevertheless, many would expect a nation of their stature to turn up and simply enjoy the occasion. But Iceland are far too talented and determined to do that.

Iceland: Euro 2016 team preview: Key Player:

Gylfi Sigurdsson – What separates Iceland from a lot of other well-organised, physical and hard working outfits in this competitions it they have a dash of guile in their attacking forays, a fair portion of which comes from Sigurdsson.

As you would expect, a lot is geared towards bringing the best out of the playmaker. Often he can operate in a midfield two, with a pair of rangy strikers to aim for with his pinpoint diagonal passes. However, Sigurdsson is at his best pushed a little further forward and given permission to roam as he pleases in the final third.

There are a lot of players in this squad who have played at the highest level in various European countries, but so often they look to the Swansea man to keep possession, relieve pressure and conjure a defining moment in a game. His outstanding dead ball quality will also a huge asset for the Icelandic outfit in what promise to be three tense group matches.

Iceland: Euro 2016 team preview: Verdict:

Second Round – There’s every chance we’ll be seeing Iceland move beyond the group stages. After so many uplifting results lately they’ll feel capable of toppling any of their three initial opponents and it’s going to be fascinating to see just how they approach their opener against Portugal. They should progress as one of the best third placed teams, although Spain or Germany would likely await.

Iceland home jersey

This is the jersey Iceland will wear this summer as they take on the rest of Europe. The design is inspired by Iceland’s flag. Sky blue with red/white stripe that runs through the team badge. The jersey is 100% polyester and provides maximum comfort in warm conditions.

Find out how to order the Iceland home jersey today.

Iceland away jersey

This is the jersey Iceland will wear this summer as they take on the rest of Europe. The design is inspired by Iceland’s flag. Sky blue with red/white stripe that runs through the team badge.

Find out how to order the Iceland away jersey today.

Iceland third jersey

This is the jersey Iceland will wear this summer as they take on the rest of Europe. The design is inspired by Iceland’s flag. Black with red/blue stripe that runs through the team badge. The jersey is 100% polyester and provdes maximim comfort in warm conditions.

Find out how to order the Iceland third jersey today.

Euro 2016 team previews

• Albania team preview

• Austria team preview

• Belgium team preview

• Croatia team preview

• Czech Republic team preview

• England team preview

• France team preview

• Germany team preview

• Hungary team preview

• Iceland team preview

• Italy team preview

• Northern Ireland team preview

• Poland team preview

• Portugal team preview

• Republic of Ireland team preview

• Romania team preview

• Russia team preview

• Slovakia team preview

• Spain team preview

• Sweden team preview

• Switzerland team preview

• Turkey team preview

• Ukraine team preview

• Wales team preview