



Episode 58 features an interview with Ian Bishop, the former Manchester City, West Ham United and Miami Fusion midfielder. During the candid interview, Bishop reveals which British heavy metal band he’s best friends with, which midfielders today are reminiscent of his playing ability, the controversy about why he was only selected for the England B-side once, and his thoughts on his former clubs West Ham United and Manchester City and their relegation battles. Plus, Bishop lets us know what he’s doing these days, and how he learned that his Major League Soccer career was over.