



Episode 75 features an interview with Howard Rogers, the co-host of the World Soccer Daily radio show. The background about Rogers, who took the place of Nick Geber, isn’t known that well, so we delve into how he became a Man United fan, where he grew up, when he moved to the States and more including a chance meeting with Sir Matt Busby and what line of business Rogers’s father was in. The episode also features a discussion with Kevin Jones and The Gaffer about their first football matches they ever attended and their memories of those golden times (if you listen to the episode, you’ll get the pun).