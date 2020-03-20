Read our guide about how to watch movies, sports and TV shows via fuboTV.

There are so many choices available to stream programming to your TV without cable or satellite. Whether you want to watch sports via fuboTV or watch any of the entertainment, news or kids channels, read below for the details.

Last updated: April 27, 2020

Channels included: A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, BBC America, BBC World News, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, BET, BET Jams, BET her, Big Ten Network, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar Business, CMT, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet, E!, Eleven Sports, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, FOX News, FOX Soccer Plus, FS1, FS2, fubo Sports Network, Fuse, Fight Network, FYI, Galavision, Golf Channel, GOL TV English, GOL TV Spanish, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Lifetime, LMN, Local Now, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NFL Network, NFL Network RedZone, NHL Network, Nuestra Tele, Olympic Channel, Outside TV, Oxygen, Pac-12 Network, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, Stadium, Revolt, RTP Internacional, Sundance TV, SyFy, TBS, Telemundo, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, TUDN, TV Land, UniMas, Universal Kids, Universo, Univision, USA, VH1, Viceland, Weather Channel, WeTV, Zona Futbol

Some of the movies available: Green Book, Five Feet Apart, The Upside, Inferno, Edge of Winter, John Wick: Chapter 2, Black Butterfly, How To Be Single, Justice League, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Power Rangers, Kill Switch, The Perfect Match, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Captive State

Some of the TV shows available: Billions, Desus & Mero, Homeland, Lego Masters, Ray Donovan, Shameless, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, Top Chef, Gomorrah, The Split, Riviera, Cops, Lip Sync Battle, Bar Rescue, Impractical Jokers, Adam Ruins Everything

Pricing: $54.99/month. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Free trials: 7-day free trial is available.

Includes: Cloud DVR (record up to 30 hours of programming & save programs for an unlimited amount of time), stream from two devices at a time.

Soccer leagues/cups featured: Premier League, LaLiga, LaLiga segunda division, Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Primeira Liga, Ligue 1, NWSL, Bundesliga, Argentina Superliga, Turkish Super Lig, Swiss Super League, UEFA Nations League, Euro 2020 qualifiers, Ascenso MX, African Champions League, Africa Cup of Nations, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa

Regional sports networks included: Too many to list.

Replay options to watch soccer via fuboTV.: With ‘Look Back’ feature, go back & watch programs aired from last 72 hours

Devices supported: Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android phones/tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV

Comparison guide: fuboTV vs. Sling Blue vs. Hulu + Live TV

fuboTV subscribers can authenticate with the following TV Everywhere apps: A&E Network, beIN SPORTS Connect, BTN (BTN2Go), Bravo (Bravo Now), CBS App, CBS & CBSN via CBS.com, CNBC, E! (E! Now), Esquire TV Now, FOX (FOX NOW), Fox Sports GO, FYI, Galavision, Golf Channel (NBC Sports), Hallmark Channel (Hallmark Channel Everywhere), History, Lifetime, MSNBC, NBC, NBC Sports App, Olympic Channel (NBC Sports), Oxygen (Oxygen Now), Syfy (Syfy Now), UDN, UniMás, Univision, USA Network (USA Now), Viceland, Universo (Universo Now)

Number of frames per sec. for many of the major channels that fuboTV streams: 60 fps

Sign-up: 7-day free trial

[hubspot type=cta portal=6830956 id=1afa599f-add4-4221-8544-0de4a103bb0d]

Have any questions about how to watch movies, sports and TV shows via fuboTV? Let us know in the comments section below.