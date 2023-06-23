For a time, it looked like fans in England would have the opportunity to watch Lionel Messi, and MLS would remain on the horizon. Manchester City looked like a leader in landing the Argentine on a couple of occasions. After all, he has a history with the club’s two-time treble-winning manager, Pep Guardiola.

However, in June, Messi officially chose to ply his trade in the United States. He signed with Inter Miami in a monumental deal both for the league and the state of soccer in the country. MLS may not be the competitive and entertaining machine the Premier League is. Still, the league’s improvement over the years plus the addition of one of the game’s greats is surely drawing interest.

Fans in England can watch MLS and Messi in the same way that almost anyone else can across the globe. The key is Apple’s record-breaking 10-year deal with Major League Soccer. This makes the company the sole streaming home of the league for a decade in a deal that cost a reported $2.5 billion. Comparatively, NBC shelled out $2.6 billion for a six-year deal.

The difference is NBC is strictly for the United States, while a trio of broadcasters airs the Premier League domestically. With Apple’s deal with Major League Soccer, it is a worldwide deal that applies to almost every country. Here is how fans in England can watch Messi play in MLS starting in late July.

How England viewers can watch Messi and MLS

MLS viewers in England can subscribe in the same way as those in the United States.

Download the Apple TV app on your device. This is available on most devices but not Android. If you are using an Android device, go to the Apple TV website, and follow the same steps. Create an account if you do not have one already. You do NOT need an Apple TV+ subscription. Locate the MLS section in the menu. You will be asked to subscribe to MLS Season Pass. You can also watch MLS 360 for free on game days. Once you subscribe to MLS Season Pass, you are all set.

Subscribing to MLS Season Pass allows fans to watch every single game in Major League Soccer. Games are available in English, Spanish and occasionally French, if a Canadian team is involved in the game. Subscribers also get in-depth shows on each team and team-centric broadcasts, if that is what viewers crave.

For viewers in England, the base fee for MLS Season Pass is £14.99 per month. There is also an annual plan for £99. If you do subscribe to Apple TV+, the monthly fee is £12.99. Then, the season-long plan is £79.