If you’re the cord-cutting type, you may be wondering how you can stream the upcoming Women’s World Cup. No worries – we’ve got you covered.

There are a couple of ways to see the games this summer via streaming:

Peacock

NBC/Telemundo Deportes has the Spanish-language rights to the Women’s World Cup. As a result, you can stream every game on Peacock Premium. If you’ve already got Peacock from following the Premier League, you’re all set to tune in to the World Cup.

Peacock as a standalone streamer is cheaper than any other option, starting at $4.99/month. However, if you’re looking for English coverage, you’ll have to go with a more comprehensive (and expensive) service.

Fubo

FOX Sports is the English-language rights holder, with every game airing on either FOX or FS1 throughout the competition. Fubo carries both channels, as well as Telemundo and Universo for Spanish coverage. So Fubo is a fine option to cover all your bases. Fubo offers a free trial, and starts at $74.99/month.

Beyond the Women’s World Cup, Fubo offers exclusive games such as UEFA Euro qualifiers. In addition, it carries beIN Sports which shows Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

For the soccer fan, fuboTV is a strong option against cable or satellite TV. Among fubo’s 115-channel lineup, there are many places to watch soccer. For example, the fubo channel lineup includes ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC and their respective sports channels. In total, it includes more than 80 sports channels, more than any other streaming service. Subscribers can easily flip between channels when there are multiple games on at the same time.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream also carries both main FOX Channels which will be showing all the games, plus Telemundo and Universo. Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream also offers a free trial and plans begin at $64.99/month.

Sling

The Sling Blue package will get you FS1, but they don’t carry Telemundo. And the main FOX channel is available only in select markets. Universo is available via the Sling Latino add-on package ($10/month). Sling Blue will run you $40/month ($20 for your first month at the moment). But if you’re in the wrong market, you might miss the 30+ games, including the later knockout games, that are only on big FOX.

Options you might already have

If you have an existing cable or satellite subscription, you have a couple of other options that might be convenient for you – and at no additional cost.



The FOX Sports App allows you to watch live broadcasts – but it requires a sign-in with your cable/satellite provider credentials. A variety of providers are supported, so check the app to see if yours is available.

In addition, most cable or satellite providers offer a streaming app to compliment your traditional service. There may be a catch or two, though. The full channel lineup may not be available on the app. Or certain channels may be locked if you are not using your in-home wifi network (for example, where I’m at, Spectrum’s streaming app does this). In that case, when you’re away from home, the FOX Sports App is your best bet.

Once you’re ready to stream Women’s World Cup action, check out our TV and Streaming Schedule Page for the tournament. You’ll find the details on where to watch every game.

