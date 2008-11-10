



Episode 86 features an interview with Harry Pearson, author of a new soccer book entitled Dribble and writer for The Guardian and When Saturday Comes. Pearson discusses his new book as well as what it’s like to follow non-league football in England and what makes football fans from the northeast of England (Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Sunderland) unique. Also interviewed on this episode is Chris Oakley from the Some People Are On The Pitch blog. Oakley shares with listeners what the average experience is like watching Premier League football on TV in England and how it differs to countries worldwide.