



Episode 82 features an interview with Graham Poll, the former England and Premier League referee. Poll discusses his new book entitled “Seeing Red,” and delves into several other fascinating topics such as his thoughts on proposed rule changes to the game, his memories from the historic match between Southampton and Manchester United where Sir Alex Ferguson made the team change their away shirts to a different color at half time, and his opinion about Rob Styles and his recent mistakes in the Liverpool against Chelsea match, plus much more.