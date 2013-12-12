Browse through the wide selection of gifts for soccer fans:

VIP Travel Packages to World Cup 2014

If you are serious about traveling to Brazil next summer to support your country’s soccer team, or you want to just take in a variety of World Cup matches, now is the time to make your dreams come true.

Go ahead and book your hotels and World Cup match tickets today. Gift certificates are also available upon request.

Official 2014 World Cup Ball — Brazuca

adidas has officially launched the 2014 FIFA World Cup match ball that’ll be used in Brazil. Browse through the photographs and more details about the ball, brazuca.

Mexico World Cup Home Shirt

France World Cup Home Shirt

Immediately after France’s win against Ukraine to qualify for World Cup 2014, the French team unveiled their kit for the summer 2014 tournament. This beautiful navy blue shirt captures the innate style and national pride of France with a sophisticated look.

Japan Home World Cup Shirt

Russia Home World Cup Shirt

Brazil World Cup Home Shirt

Argentina World Cup Home Shirt

Spain World Cup Home Shirt

Colombia World Cup Home Shirt

Germany World Cup Home Shirt

adidas Samba boots/cleats

adidas 11Pro

adidas Adizero F50

adidas Nitrocharge

adidas Predator Lethal Zones

FIFA 14 Video Game

FIFA 14 is currently available for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360 and other platforms. Browse through the different versions of FIFA 14 available.

PES 2014

PES 2014 is currently available on several different video game platforms via Amazon and other retailers.

Football Manager 2014

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Browse through the different categories:

Gifts for every soccer fan

Soccer books for readers

Premier League soccer shirts

Soccer sweatshirts, hoodies and fleeces

Miscellaneous soccer gifts