



In episode 24, we feature an interview with Gary Richards, the co-host of The 2 G’s radio show. Richards discusses his career in football, famous celebrities he’s played with including Rod Stewart and Anthony LaPaglia, how he met co-host Graham Bell, what his reaction is to the criticism from World Soccer Daily, what his plans are for new shows on the Champions Soccer Radio Network, how The 2 G’s radio show differs from its competitors, what his most memorable 2 G’s show is, his fondest memories of Highbury, his first impressions of the Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, and more.