



Episode 78 features interviews with Fox Soccer Channel and Setanta Sports regarding the upcoming 07/08 Premier League season and specifically what EPL coverage we can expect to see and hear on TV, broadband and cellular phones in North America. The first interview is with Fox Soccer Channel’s Dermot McQuarrie where we discuss Fox Soccer Match Day, Super Sunday + and much more. The second interview is with Ed Derse from Fox Soccer Channel where we dive into what EPL matches and highlights we’ll be able to experience online via broadband. And the final interview is with Setanta’s Shane O’Rourke regarding the launch of their programming in Canada and what it means for our soccer friends north of the border.