



Episode 59 features an interview with Steven Powell, the head of development at the Football Supporters’ Federation from England, the organization that is campaigning to introduce safe standing into Premiership stadiums, and to reduce away ticket prices. Powell also discusses several other timely topics such as the empty seats at Premier League grounds, whether he’s concerned about one of Arsenal’s major shareholders selling his stock, his reaction to Spurs raising their ticket prices. Plus, he answers questions from you, the audience.