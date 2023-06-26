Paramount+ is getting a price increase this summer. However, it is not too late to jump on the current prices before the monthly and annual rates climb up. The jump occurs on June 27.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ goes up in price by one dollar per month. However, as cord-cutters will know, that small price increase can pile up when considering subscriptions may last for months or more. Paramount+ is going from $4.99 to $5.99 per month for the ad-supported version. The annual plan is likely to be raised from $49.99 to $59.99. However, there is no confirmation on that front as of press time. The ad-free version is currently $9.99 per month. However, that is going up $2 to $11.99/month. Again, the annual option is likely to be $119.99.

However, if you subscribe to any plan before Tuesday, June 27, you can still take advantage of the lower prices. This is crucial for the annual plans, as those allow you to use the current price points until this time next year. By comparison, if you subscribe for the current $49.99 instead of the upcoming $59.99 per month, that saves you $22 for the year. Any savings can help in the era of having so many streaming options at fans’ disposal.

This is more useful for soccer fans, who already subscribe to multiple services just to watch the sport. Paramount+ is the exclusive home of many top leagues and competitions, both at the international and domestic levels.

How to save before the Paramount+ price increase

Here’s how to get the price savings now before the cost increases:

Go ahead and activate the link for Paramount+ Create an account. Choose the annual option for $49.99 per year Register with payment information.

Paramount+ price increase and its soccer content

The top-of-the-line for Paramount+ and CBS is the UEFA Champions League. CBS continues to draw attention for the quality of its broadcasts involving a crew of soccer icons. Many of the Champions League games, and the related coverage, are exclusive to Paramount+. The same goes for the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Outside of UEFA competition, Paramount+ is also the home of Serie A, Brasileirao, Argentine league and the Scottish Premiership, among others.

For national team action, Paramount+ is the home of several competitions. Among those are the CONCACAF Nations League that the USMNT recently won.

Moreover, the National Women’s Soccer League is on Paramount+. This top division of women’s soccer in the United States features many players going to the Women’s World Cup. Plus Paramount+ has the Women’s Super League.

