The streaming service Fanatiz has picked up the rights to several big South American friendlies. Games featuring Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador can be viewed on the service, via pay-per-view.
Fanatiz South American Friendlies schedule:
- June 16, 3:00 PM ET: Colombia vs Iraq – WATCH
- June 16, 8:30 PM ET: Chile vs Dominican Republic- WATCH
- June 19, 8:30 AM ET: Indonesia vs Argentina- WATCH
- June 20, 8:00 PM ET: Ecuador vs Costa Rica- WATCH
The headliner of course is Argentina visiting Indonesia on the 19th. The reigning world champions will be looking to put on a show for sure.
While perhaps lacking the star power, the other three matches are likely to be more competitive matchups.
These friendly matches will be key tune-ups before CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in September. Ecuador, in particular, will need to be sharp, as they are starting on -3 points as punishment for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo in the last qualification cycle. Things will be a little easier this time around for teams from South America, as the 10-team region will now get six guaranteed spots in the expanded 48-team World Cup. Seventh place will enter the inter-confederation playoffs for a final spot.
Fanatiz are offering a deal for fans who purchase any of the pay-per-view games. With a PPV purchase, you’ll get a free 7-day trial of their “Front Row” base plan. That plan includes Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana, the Argentina and Brazilian leagues, and more.
Each pay-per-view game is $14.95 USD each, and includes the ability to re-watch the match on demand for 72-hours.
For the latest listings for South American friendlies like these, as well as other games, keep an eye on our Upcoming Matches page.
Photo: Imago
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $9.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $12.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $4.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $4.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season