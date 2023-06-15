The streaming service Fanatiz has picked up the rights to several big South American friendlies. Games featuring Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Ecuador can be viewed on the service, via pay-per-view.

Fanatiz South American Friendlies schedule:

June 16, 3:00 PM ET: Colombia vs Iraq – WATCH

June 16, 8:30 PM ET: Chile vs Dominican Republic- WATCH

June 19, 8:30 AM ET: Indonesia vs Argentina- WATCH

June 20, 8:00 PM ET: Ecuador vs Costa Rica- WATCH

The headliner of course is Argentina visiting Indonesia on the 19th. The reigning world champions will be looking to put on a show for sure.

While perhaps lacking the star power, the other three matches are likely to be more competitive matchups.

These friendly matches will be key tune-ups before CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in September. Ecuador, in particular, will need to be sharp, as they are starting on -3 points as punishment for falsifying birth documents for Byron Castillo in the last qualification cycle. Things will be a little easier this time around for teams from South America, as the 10-team region will now get six guaranteed spots in the expanded 48-team World Cup. Seventh place will enter the inter-confederation playoffs for a final spot.

Fanatiz are offering a deal for fans who purchase any of the pay-per-view games. With a PPV purchase, you’ll get a free 7-day trial of their “Front Row” base plan. That plan includes Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana, the Argentina and Brazilian leagues, and more.

Each pay-per-view game is $14.95 USD each, and includes the ability to re-watch the match on demand for 72-hours.

For the latest listings for South American friendlies like these, as well as other games, keep an eye on our Upcoming Matches page.

Photo: Imago