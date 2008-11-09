



Episode 39 of the EPL Talk Podcast features The Gaffer recounting his experiences of visiting Arsenal’s Emirates stadium tour and museum, as well as his journey to North London to visit Tottenham Hotspurs’s White Hart Lane. Find out how The Gaffer rated both grounds. Plus listen to an interview with Kevin Jones, a Leeds United supporter who discusses what it was like following the team around England and how football has changed so much from then til now.