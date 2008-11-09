



Episode 57 takes you to the SPORTELAmerica tradeshow in Miami Beach to hear interviews with Setanta Sports, GolTV and Fox Soccer Channel. Find out the latest news about how many 2007/2008 Premiership matches will be shown on Setanta Broadband. Discover what changes are in store for GolTV, and learn more about FoxSoccer.com from the man who’s responsible for making it a success. Plus we speak with two companies who are providing cutting-edge video analysis technology for commentators and analysts, and we give you an excerpt from the Soccer Shout podcast.