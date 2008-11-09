



Episode 45 is a special holiday episode of the EPL Talk Podcast featuring interviews with John Nicholson (Football 365), Graham Bell (The 2 G’s), Phil McThomas (Soccer Shout) and Ronaldo (101greatgoals.com). All four guests discuss their favorite football memories from previous Christmas Days and Boxing Days. Plus the guests review their football highlights of 2006, and share their football wishes for 2007. Topics such as the European Super League and what improvements the Premier League can make are discussed, as well as some pretty humorous memories of favorite football presents received during former Christmas’s.